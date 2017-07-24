Former Stag Mukuamu commits to Florida State

Former Berkeley Stags defensive back Israel Mukuamu made his collegiate commitment on Monday morning choosing to go to Florida State at a ceremony at Berkeley High School.

Mukuamu chose the Seminoles over South Carolina, Oklahoma State and Indiana.

He transferred to Parkway High School in Louisiana earlier this year but chose to come back to Berkeley for the ceremony to share the moment with some of his closest friends.

At 6'4 and close to 200 pounds, Mukuamu is generally considered a 4-star prospect and one of the top defensive backs in the state of Louisiana.

Mukuamu said he knew a couple of weeks ago that he was going to choose Florida State. He said FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher told him in a sit down meeting that he liked the DB's versatility and play making skills.

They also made him feel wanted.

Mukuamu said he was driving through Tallahassee on Father's Day and wanted to visit the campus. He called defensive coordinator Charles Kelly who left a dinner with his wife to show Mukuamu around the school.