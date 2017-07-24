RiverDogs Drop Rain-Shortened Contest

The RiverDogs offense mustered only three hits off flame-throwing righty Sixto Sanchez as the Lakewood BlueClaws capitalized on early opportunities to win a rain-shortened, 2-0 contest in five and a half innings in front of 4,057 on Monday night at Joe Riley Park.

The Phillies' No. 4 overall prospect struck out five while reaching triple digits several times throughout the evening to pitch around three walks and pick up the win. Sanchez (5-3) weaseled his way out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the third, coaxing shortstop Diego Castillo into an inning-ending double play to snuff out Charleston’s biggest offensive threat of the night.

It was the second rain-shortened win for the BlueClaws (54-47) over Charleston (54-46) at The Joe this season.

Adonis Rosa (3-3) yielded two runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings to take the loss in a spot start.

Lakewood got to the RiverDogs’ starter in the third. With two outs, second baseman Raul Rivas walked. The next batter Mickey Moniak stroked a base hit into shallow center that Charleston newcomer Pablo Olivares dove for unsuccessfully, allowing Moniak to charge into third for a run-scoring triple that made it 1-0 BlueClaws.

Lakewood added another in the fifth again with the aid of a three-bagger. Shortstop Arquimedes Gamboa hustled around three bases with one out before scoring on a Rivas ground out to short.

The RiverDogs fall to 3-6 on the season against the Phillies’ Class-A affiliate before facing the BlueClaws in the finale of the season series on Tuesday afternoon.

Ballpark Fun

Fans beat the Monday blues by bringing their dogs out to the park and enjoyed dollar beers and hot dogs presented by Busch Light The RiverDogs also recognized the Special Olympics in the Lowcountry.

All tickets from Monday evening’s game can be redeemed at the box office for a ticket to any remaining RiverDogs home game this season, pending availability.

Upcoming

The RiverDogs will wrap up the series on Tuesday afternoon at noon on Big Splash Day at The Joe. Charleston will send right hander Nick Green (6-6, 3.90) and Lakewood will send right hander Gustavo Armas (1-0, 0.00). The game can be tuned into on “The Big Talker” WTMA 1250 AM and online streaming audio via riverdogs.com and the RiverDogs TuneIn Radio app station.