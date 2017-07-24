Berkeley County investigators arrest kidnapping, armed robbery suspect

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say a man wanted for an armed robbery and kidnapping is in custody.

The sheriff's office announced late Monday night that 32-year-old Willie B. Crumpton was now in custody.

He was wanted for in connection to a Sunday morning incident where deputies responded to the 1700 block of Black Tom Road in unincorporated Moncks Corner regarding a residential burglary that was in-progress.

It was reported that there was possibly a hostage in the home with a weapon involved.

The victims reported that they were at home when a man came onto their porch asking for a fuel can.

The victim provided a fuel can to the suspect. A short while later, a man, whom the victim believed to be the same person, burst into the home with a firearm and tied the victims up, authorities say. He was accompanied by another man.

The two suspects then went room-to room in the home looking for valuables and any money, according to the sheriff's office. After taking what they could, they then fled the home in a vehicle.

Responding deputies intercepted the suspect vehicle, but the vehicle failed to stop for the deputies.

The suspects bailed on foot and were tracked by BCSO canine units.

The second suspect has not been identified yet.

If anyone has any information about this case, contact the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office at (843) 719-4465 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.