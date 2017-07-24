Berkeley County investigators arrest kidnapping, armed robbery suspect

Some residents are relieved after recent lab tests show there are no pesticides or herbicides in drinking water from Charleston and Mount Pleasant water utilities.More >>
Some residents are relieved after recent lab tests show there are no pesticides or herbicides in drinking water from Charleston and Mount Pleasant water utilities.More >>
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say a man wanted for an armed robbery and kidnapping is in custody.More >>
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say a man wanted for an armed robbery and kidnapping is in custody.More >>
It has been nearly a week since netting fell from the Don Holt Bridge.More >>
It has been nearly a week since netting fell from the Don Holt Bridge.More >>
Investigators have arrested a 16-year-old boy for a murder that happened in North Charleston.More >>
Investigators have arrested a 16-year-old boy for a murder that happened in North Charleston.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who died in a car accident.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who died in a car accident.More >>