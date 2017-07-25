Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/24)

MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - No game. The Holly Hill native is batting .256 with 17 HR's and 45 RBI.
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-2 with 2 walks, a run scored and an RBI in a 4-2 win over Oakland. The Stratford alum is batting .298 with 27 HR's and 65 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - No game. The Stratford alum is batting .250 with 7 HR's and 37 RBI
Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 6-2 loss to Cleveland. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 4.88 ERA and 31 K's in 31.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.
AA
Southern League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - No game. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .215 with 6 HR's and 22 RBI.
High-A
Florida State League
James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 7-3 win over Ft. Myers. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with 3 holds, 1 save, a 2.70 ERA and 27 K's in 25.2 innings.
Rookie League
Arizona League
Chris Singleton, OF, AZL Cubs (Chicago Cubs) - Did not play in a 2-1 win over AZL Rangers. The Goose Creek alum is batting .286 with 4 RBI
Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not play in a 4-3 loss to AZL Athletics. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 10.80 ERA and 5 K's in 8.1 innings.
