Officials to break ground on new library in Mount Pleasant

Charleston County Public Library and Charleston County Government officials will hold a groundbreaking Tuesday to celebrate a new library branch in Mount Pleasant.

The groundbreaking marks the start of construction to the 40,000 square foot facility, which will be located inside Mount Pleasant’s Carolina Park neighborhood.

The groundbreaking is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the intersection of Carolina Park Blvd. and Park Ave Blvd.

