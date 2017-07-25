Hearing set for next month for accused terrorist

Attorneys for a Ladson teenager accused of trying to join the terrorist group ISIS are scheduled to be back in court next month.

A judge has scheduled a hearing for Aug. 8 in the case of 18-year-old Zakaryia Abdin.

Abdin was arrested in March.

Federal prosecutors say Abdin sought help online from a person he thought was affiliated with ISIS, but was really an undercover agent.

In June, prosecutors told Judge Richard Gergel they will go before a grand jury to seek a new indictment against Abdin.

As it stands now, he faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.