Charleston Co. detention deputy arrested on domestic violence charge

A deputy at the Charleston County jail is facing a charge of domestic violence.

Patrick Wiley, Jr., is charged with second-degree domestic violence, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Lt. Eric Watson.

Wiley was arrested Monday and was released Tuesday morning on a personal recognizance bond.

Police responded at approximately 6:24 p.m. Monday in reference to a physical altercation between Wiley and the victim, who told deputies they had been arguing all day, an incident report states. The victim said Wiley grabbed her by the neck and told her he wished she would die.

The victim had a red mark on her neck consistent with being grabbed firmly, the report states. She also told deputies he struck her multiple times,

Wiley told deputies he and the victim had been arguing and he grabbed her by the arms to move her out of his way, the report states.

Wiley has been employed with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office since Oct. 10, 2011, Watson said.

Wiley is currently on administrative leave without pay, he said.

