Moncks Corner Police arrest suspect wanted in multiple graffiti incidents

Police say they arrested the man believed to be responsible for illegal graffiti painted on buildings and objects throughout the town.

Quinton Young, 27, is charged with three counts of illegal graffiti, Moncks Corner Police Capt. Mark Fields said.

Fields said Young was arrested on Monday and admitted to the crimes. If convicted, he could face 90 days in jail and be ordered by the court to pay the cost of removal or make further restitution.

Additional cases of graffiti are still being investigated, but Fields said it is possible those incidents are related to another person.

