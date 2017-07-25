Quantcast

Driver arrested following N. Charleston car chase; gun found in car

Driver arrested following N. Charleston car chase; gun found in car

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Police have arrested a man following a car chase in North Charleston Tuesday afternoon. 

Officials with North Charleston police say the incident started when officers attempted a traffic stop on a Honda car at Dorchester Road and Montague Avenue. 

According to a report, the driver did not stop and led officers on a pursuit which ended on I-526 at North Rhett Avenue. 

"The male driver was apprehended without incident and a handgun was found inside of the vehicle," said Spencer Pryor with North Charleston police. 

