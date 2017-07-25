Driver arrested following N. Charleston car chase; gun found in car

Police have arrested a man following a car chase in North Charleston Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with North Charleston police say the incident started when officers attempted a traffic stop on a Honda car at Dorchester Road and Montague Avenue.

According to a report, the driver did not stop and led officers on a pursuit which ended on I-526 at North Rhett Avenue.

"The male driver was apprehended without incident and a handgun was found inside of the vehicle," said Spencer Pryor with North Charleston police.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.