Driver arrested following N. Charleston chase involving stolen car; gun seized

Police have arrested a man following a car chase involving a stolen vehicle in North Charleston Tuesday afternoon.

The North Charleston Police Department charged Marcus Leopoldo Imperial of Charleston with unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and failure to stop for blue lights and siren.

The incident started shortly before 2 p.m. when officers were alerted to a stolen Honda Civic on Dorchester Road near Leeds Avenue.

According to police, officers got behind the vehicle, and as they approached Montague Avenue the driver saw the officers following him and began attempts to elude them.

"The driver pulled into a gas station and dropped off a female passenger then continued on eventually entering I-526 and eventually stopping near North Rhett Avenue," NCPD officials said.

A report states a felony traffic stop was conducted, and while clearing the vehicle, a 9MM handgun was located on the passenger’s seat of the vehicle.

Motorists reported several patrol cars responding to the area during the incident.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.