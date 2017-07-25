Quantcast

Emergency crews responding to reported structure fire in N. Char - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Emergency crews responding to reported structure fire in N. Charleston

Source: AP Source: AP
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say crews are responding to a reported structure fire in North Charleston Tuesday afternoon. 

According to authorities, the incident is on the 7600 block of Vanderbrook Pl. near Ashley Phosphate Road. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly