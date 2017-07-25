Short Term Rental Task Force aims to create new regulation

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say a man wanted for an armed robbery and kidnapping is in custody.More >>
A Short Term Rental Task Force is coming up with new regulation to try and keep up with the growing number of people who are opening their doors to renters without legally being able to.More >>
Emergency officials say crews are responding to a reported structure fire in North Charleston Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Police have arrested a man following a car chase involving a stolen vehicle in North Charleston Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Charleston County School District issued a response Tuesday to a teacher advocacy organization's claims that superintendent and the district's school board are "ineffective."More >>
