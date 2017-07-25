Report: Home invasion suspect sexually assaulted woman before Berkeley Co. home invasion

Investigators say a Lowcountry man sexually assaulted a woman and kept her against her will before participating in a home invasion the next day in Berkeley County.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office arrested 32-year-old Willie B. Crumpton on Monday. Authorities considered him armed and dangerous during the search of the suspect.

He was originally sought for a Sunday morning home invasion at a residence on Black Tom Road where deputies say he and another unidentified suspect robbed two people.

On Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office announced additional charges for Crumpton in connection to an incident that happened the day before the home invasion.

A woman reported that Crumpton had sexually assaulted her while he was armed with a gun on Saturday at a home in Moncks Corner.

The woman, an acquaintance of Crumpton's, told investigators that the suspect jumped out of bed, grabbed the victim's throat, and took out a gun which he fired to the side.

An affidavit states Crumpton then told the woman to remove her clothing, then sexually assaulted her. Investigators reported that the victim said she was not free to leave the home and feared for her safety.

Authorities say Crumpton then took the woman's car keys without her permission and used the vehicle the next day in a home invasion.

According to BCSO officials, on Sunday morning, Crumpton and another suspect forcefully broke into a home on the 1700 block of Black Tom Road in unincorporated Moncks Corner.

The victims reported that they were at home when a man came onto their porch asking for a fuel can. One of the victims said he then provided a fuel can to the suspect.

A short while later, a man, whom the victim believed to be the same person, burst into the home with a firearm and tied the victims up, authorities say.

Two suspects then went room-to room in the home looking for valuables and any money, according to the sheriff's office. An affidavit states one of the victims identified Crumpton who he also went to school with.

After taking what they could, they then fled the home in a vehicle which was later identified as the car Crumpton stole from the woman the day before.

Responding deputies intercepted the suspect vehicle, but the vehicle failed to stop for the deputies.

The suspects bailed on foot and were tracked by BCSO canine units. The second suspect has not been identified yet.

If anyone has any information about this case, contact the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office at (843) 719-4465 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.

Crumpton faces charges of grand larceny, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct for the Saturday incident involving his girlfriend.

The sheriff's office charged Crumpton with the following charges for the home invasion on Black Tom Road:

Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a person convicted of a felony

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Two counts of armed robbery

First-degree burglary

Numerous counts of kidnapping.

