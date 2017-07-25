Police searching for suspect following strong armed robbery in Hanahan

Officers are searching for a suspect following a strong armed robbery in Hanahan Tuesday night.

The incident happened in the area of Willard Drive off of Yeamans Hall Road.

Multiple police agencies are searching for the suspect.

The Hanahan Police Department, North Charleston police and the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office were seen searching the area with K-9 units assisting.

Residents reported that the incident is at the Sedgefield Apartments where officers have responded.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.