Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/25)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-3 with a walk and a K in a 4-2 win over Cincinnati. The Holly Hill native is batting .256 with 17 HR's and 45 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 with a run scored and 2 K's in a 4-1 win over Oakland. The Stratford alum is batting .297 with 27 HR's and 65 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 0-4 with a K in an 8-0 loss to Milwaukee. The Stratford alum is batting .246 with 7 HR's and 37 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 4-2 loss to the Yankees. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 4.88 ERA and 31 K's in 31.1 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-4 with a K in a 4-3 win over Tennessee. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .216 with 6 HR's and 22 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Pitched 2.1 innings giving up 1 hit, 0 runs with 3 K's earning a hold in a 7-6 win over Palm Beach. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.48 ERA and 30 K's in 28 innings.

Rookie League

Arizona League

Chris Singleton, OF, AZL Cubs (Chicago Cubs) - 2-4 with a HR, 2 RBI, a run scored and was caught stealing in a 6-2 loss to AZL Giants. The Goose Creek alum is batting .313 with a HR and 6 RBI

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 10.80 ERA and 5 K's in 8.1 innings.