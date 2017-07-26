Cops: Man will be charged following shooting on I-26 in North Charleston

Authorities say a man will be charged in a shooting on I-26 in North Charleston early Wednesday morning.

The North Charleston Police Department say warrants have been submitted against 26-year-old Deontrea Rashad Raynor for possession of cocaine base and first-degree driving under suspension.

The investigation began at 2:32 a.m. when officers responded to the area of Suffolk Street and Azalea Drive for a person who had been shot in the leg.

Officers found the victim, identified as Raynor, sitting on a porch in the 2000 block of Suffolk Street.

Responding officers also found a dark colored Kia with bullet holes to the driver side as well as to a back tire. Officers reported finding keys behind an AC unit at the house as well as a bag nearby containing cocaine base.

Raynor told investigators that while he was on the highway near Remount Road, an SUV pulled up beside him and started shooting with the first bullet striking him in the leg. Raynor described the vehicle as a dark-colored Hyundai.

According to Raynor, he did not know who the people in the vehicle were or why they were trying to come after him.

Raynor also said there was another person with him in his car, but he could not remember his name.

"The victim refused to provide a name or description of the other occupants that were allegedly in the vehicle with him," said Spencer Pryor with North Charleston police.

Officers said they attempted to find where the shooting took place, but said "due to lack of cooperation" the original crime scene was not found.

According to investigators, Raynor had said he was a passenger in the Kia, however police say the bullet holes to the car as well as Raynor's injury were consistent with him as the driver of the vehicle.

Raynor was transported to MUSC.

Police are continuing the investigation.

