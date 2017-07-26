N. Charleston Police investigating early-morning drive-by shooting

Police say a drive-by shooting left one man wounded in the leg early Wednesday morning.

North Charleston Police responded to a reported shooting in the 2200 block of Suffolk Street at approximately 2:30 a.m., police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

The victim told officers he was a passenger in a vehicle driving along Remount Road near I-26 when a dark-colored Hyundai drove up next to him and fired several shots. The victim was then driven to a relative's home on Suffolk Street, Pryor said.

The driver and other occupants of the vehicle the victim had been in fled the scene on foot, police say.

"The victim refused to provide a name or description of the other occupants that were allegedly in the vehicle with him," Pryor said.



According to dispatch, the scene was cleared a little before 3:00 a.m.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

