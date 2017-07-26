Quantcast

North Charleston Police clear scene to reported shooting

By Aaron Maybin, Reporter
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston Police have cleared the scene of a reported shooting on the 2200 block of Suffolk Street.

Police responded to the area around 2:30 a.m Wednesday.

According to dispatch, the scene was cleared a little before 3:00 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

