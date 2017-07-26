Quantcast

SCHP to host hiring event for 2018 class

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is recruiting candidates for its 2018 patrol class Wednesday.

You must be 21 years old, have a driver's license, valid high school diploma or GED, and no criminal record.

This event will be at the Highway Patrol Troop Six headquarters at Old Mount Holly Road in Goose Creek at 6:00 p.m.

