SCHP to host hiring event for 2018 class

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is recruiting candidates for its 2018 patrol class.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is recruiting candidates for its 2018 patrol class.More >>
North Charleston Police have cleared the scene of a reported shooting on the 2200 block of Suffolk Street.More >>
North Charleston Police have cleared the scene of a reported shooting on the 2200 block of Suffolk Street.More >>
The Berkeley County Board of Education is looking into a resolution to borrow money that will help fund renovations, additions and potential construction of new schools in the county.More >>
The Berkeley County Board of Education is looking into a resolution to borrow money that will help fund renovations, additions and potential construction of new schools in the county. The district is looking to plan ahead for student growth in the future. District officials are&nMore >>
Officers are searching for a suspect following a strong armed robbery in Hanahan Tuesday night.More >>
Officers are searching for a suspect following a strong armed robbery in Hanahan Tuesday night.More >>
Emergency officials say crews are responding to a reported structure fire in North Charleston Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Emergency officials say crews are responding to a reported structure fire in North Charleston Tuesday afternoon.More >>