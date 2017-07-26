SCHP to hold informational session for future troopers

South Carolina Highway Patrol will hold an informational session for anyone interested in becoming a trooper.

Highway Patrol is looking to fill 55 trooper positions.

This is one of seven informational sessions highway patrol has put together for you to learn about the job and get any questions you may have answered.

Recruiters will walk you through each step of the employment process and cover the necessary training it takes to become a trooper.

Before you apply and reach the ranks, there are a few qualifications you have to meet.

You must be at least 21 years old before day one of basic training, a U.S. citizen and have a high school diploma or GED.

You’ll also need a valid drivers license and good driving history.

The meeting will be held at Trooper 6 headquarters on Old Mount Holly Road in Goose Creek at 6 p.m.

