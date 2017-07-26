DHEC investigating assisted living facility where resident went missing

Haddon had last been seen in the area of Beechwood and Ashley River Roads before a police officer found him early Sunday morning. (Source: Live 5)

The State Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating a West Ashley assisted living facility where a resident went missing.

The resident, John Haddon, 62, disappeared Sunday night from the Ashley River Plantation facility on Highway 61.

Haddon, who has Alzheimer's Disease, had last been seen in the area of Beechwood and Ashley River Roads before a police officer found him at approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday in the area of King and Huger Streets, according to authorities.

DHEC spokesman Robert Yannity said the agency is investigating Ashley River Plantation for any alleged violations stemming from the incident.

Haddon's family said he has lived at the assisted living facility since last year.

According to a police report, Haddon's daughter told police Haddon's caregivers told her he was doing his daily walk in the parking lot and didn't return.

The DHEC spokesman said a detailed report will be released when the investigation is completed.

