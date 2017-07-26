Danielle Prinz

Traffic Anchor/Reporter



Professional Experience:

Danielle continues to build herself as both a forecaster and reporter. Before she made the move to WCSC, Danielle earned her degree in Telecommunications- News with a concentration in meteorology. She reported for WUFT-TV and was a forecaster for WRUF-TV, WUFT-TV and WUFT- FM. While a student at the University of Florida, she spent her weekends as a photographer at a local ABC affiliate, TV20 news.



Awards:

2017 Florida Associated Press Winner in Investigative Reporting

2017 Florida Associated Press Winner in Series Franchise Reporting



News Philosophy:

My first and foremost job is to always put what matters most into every report. I ask myself before every traffic update, "What is affecting the most people right now and what do they need to know to be safe?"



Education:

University of Florida (2017) Bachelors of Science in Telecommunciations- News, concentration - Meteorology and Climatology. Mississippi State University, Master of Geoscience and Applied Meteorology (2019)



Hometown:

Livingston, NJ, but I grew up in Dunnellon, FL, a tiny farming town



Family:

My loving parents, awesome sister and two incredibly adorable nieces live in Florida still



Hobbies and Interests:

I love staying active! Right after work I enjoy working out, particularly dancing and running. As a dancer of 15 years, I like to work my cardio in with dance and pilates. It's a good thing I like to stay active because I also like to eat...a lot! In my spare time I check out new restaurants and bars around Charleston.



Favorite books and movies:

Any and all Christmas movies! I also enjoy most romantic comedies and action films. Most of the books I read are nonfiction. I enjoy books about outer space and the weather.



Likes Best About Lowcountry:

The food, location and history! I truly believe Charleston is the best place to live. I can see myself staying here for a long time!



Most Interesting Assignment:

I came across a police report that led me on the hunt for a homeless man who saved two children from being kidnapped. I ended up finding him in a shelter and letting him tell the story for himself. Seeing the package come together in a matter of hours was the most rewarding experience!



Most Interesting Interview:

I once interviewed an elderly man from Chiefland, FL named, Chuck. He grew thousands of hibiscus flowers in his backyard and would deliver them every morning to businesses across town. When I asked, "why?" He said, "because it makes people happy". This interview created a feel good story that left others feeling motivated to be nicer. I learned there are far more good people out there than we realize!



Contact:

Email Danielle

Like on Facebook

Follow on Twitter