Copy-Jordan Wilkerson

Weather Forecaster



Professional Experience:

Feature Reporter/Weather Anchor at KEPR/KIMA-TV in Tri-Cities, WA



Education:

The University of Washington-Tacoma: B.A. in Communications

Mississippi State University: Currently working on a B.S. in Geosciences with an emphasis on Broadcast Meteorology



Hometown:

Clearwater, FL



Family:

Mother’s side resides in Texas, father’s side resides in several southern states. My spouse and I do not have any kids, but it’s in the “five year plan.” I’m big on family, so I’m really happy to be closer to them.



Hobbies & Interests:

I love to dance! I was the co-captain of my high school dance team and I took ballroom classes in college. I also love being active. I did CrossFit for a year and a half in Washington. Going to the beach is something I really missed up there, so I’m excited to be able to do that again. I have two dogs, Brodie and Walter. They are terrier mix rescues and they are basically my children. I also love cracking cheesy jokes!



Likes Best About Lowcountry:

This is my first time in the Lowcountry and I already love it! I had always heard great things about Charleston, but never had the chance to visit. So far, I’m loving all the delicious food and, of course, just walking around downtown. It’s so scenic and full of history!



Contact:

