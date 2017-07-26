Deputies: Moncks Corner man arrested on charge of military desertion

Berkeley County deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested a 33-year-old Moncks Corner man accused of deserting the Army 15 years ago.

Jerry Dale Hurd faces a charge of military desertion, according to a post on the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

A warrant for his arrest was issued by the United States Army, deputies say.

Hurd is accused of leaving his assigned duty within the Army with the intent to stay away without permission, the post states. He allegedly deserted his duty in March 2002 and remained absent since then, deputies say.

Hurd was being held in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center pending extradition to Georgia, deputies say.

