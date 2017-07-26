Court: Violence law unfair to gay South Carolina couples

By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's highest court says people in same-sex relationships should get the same legal protections against domestic violence as heterosexual couples.
The state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a portion of the state's criminal domestic violence statute is unconstitutional. The court had been asked to weigh in after a woman tried to get a protective order against her former fiancée, also a woman, and was denied.
Current law defines "household members" as a spouse, former spouse, people with a child in common, or men and women who are or have lived together. It does not include unmarried same-sex couples.
The Ohio Supreme Court in 2016 adopted the use of gender-neutral references in family court cases. California and Massachusetts proactively changed language in their laws.
