WATCH LIVE: CCSD Board members holding news conference on pay raise controversy

Two members of the Charleston County School District are calling for a judge to issue a ruling on the controversy over pay raises the board voted for itself.

Board members Michael Miller and Kevin Hollinshead held a news conference Wednesday morning to speak about the vote, the backlash it has received from some in the public and a lawsuit filed late last week.

Miller called for a judge to make a declaratory judgment on the legality of the raise the board voted to approve on July 17.

Hollinshead said the vote would be discussed in a special meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday.

That vote gave CCSD Board members a raise of $14,428 per year. The board also voted to give constituent board members a pay increase of more than $7,000 a year.

The raises were to become effective immediately, but Hollinshead said Wednesday the raise has not been implemented yet.

The suit, filed Friday by taxpayer Marc Knapp, named both the CCSD Board of Trustees and Supt. Dr. Geritta Postelwait and alleges the board acted outside its legal authority when it voted for the raises. The suit claims the raises will be paid out of tax revenues and since the district has not budgeted for the raises, the money would be taken from other funds necessary to educate students. The suit specifically mentions Title 2 money as a possible target, adding removing money from that source is something the board has "consistently done."

The suit seeks a temporary restraining order preventing the raises from being paid to board members or constituent board members, a temporary and final injunction against disbursing the money unless it is done according to state law, court costs and attorney fees, and an order requiring board members repay any portion of the raises they received before a restraining order or injunction is set in place.

District officials say the pay hike will cost taxpayers about half a million dollars.

