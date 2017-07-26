Rays Re-Sign Defenseman Federico

The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and AHL’s Hershey Bears, have re-signed defenseman Danny Federico for the 2017-18 season. The third-year pro and native of Acton, Mass. returns for his second season in South Carolina after playing in 62 games and picking up eight assists last year.



“Danny is a guy we spoke to right after the season and made it clear we wanted back”, said Stingrays Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Ryan Warsofsky. “His game really progressed during the year and he was a great addition to our penalty kill. I think having him back in our organization for a second season gives us another core player that knows exactly how we want to play on a night-to-night basis.”



Federico was tied for the team lead with a +19 rating during the regular season before suiting up for 17 postseason contests during South Carolina’s run to the Kelly Cup Finals. During his rookie year in 2015-16, the 25-year-old helped win a Kelly Cup Championship with the Allen Americans, earning seven points (one goal, six assists) in 65 regular season games before posting four assists in 10 playoff appearances.



“I thought I had a pretty good year and I think I can build off it,” Federico said. “I had a good end of year meeting with coach and I wanted to play back in South Carolina. I loved the hockey aspect, everything about it was great. My wife Avery and I love the city and everything about it so in terms of picking a place to play, it was definitely an easy choice to come back to Charleston.”



The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defender played four seasons at Quinnipiac University, serving as a co-captain of the club during his senior season in 2014-15. He played in 132 NCAA games, finishing his career with 38 points (three goals, 35 assists) and a +46 rating. He was part of one of the most successful classes in Quinnipiac history, leading the Bobcats to three NCAA Tournament appearances and a trip to the Frozen Four and National Championship Game in 2013. Federico, a product of the Boston Jr. Bruins, was also an ECAC Third-Team All-Star in 2014-15.



Federico is the second defenseman and ninth skater to sign with the Stingrays this summer, joining Robbie Baillargeon, Frankie Simonelli, Nick Roberto, Joe Devin, Patrick Gaul, Johnny McInnis, Trevor Gillies and Patrick Megannety for the 2017-18 season. More player signings are expected to be announced in the coming days and weeks.



“Usually in the pro ranks and especially the ECHL there’s a lot of turnover from year-to-year,” Federico said. “The fact that a lot of guys are coming back speaks volumes about the coaching staff, the front office, the fans and the city. The whole package of Charleston brings players back for more.”



South Carolina opens its 25th anniversary season in front of their home fans at the North Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 20 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m.



