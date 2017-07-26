Charleston BAR discussing renovation plans for old city jail

The Charleston Board of Architectural Review is discussing renovation plans for a historic building in downtown Charleston.

The new owners of the old city jail on Magazine Street plan to turn it into office space but say they intend to maintain the character of the building.

The board is looking at a proposal to construct an elevator and stair addition to the back of the building.

The three story building was constructed in 1802 and served as a jail until 1939. Over the years, it has been a popular destination for enthusiasts hoping to experience a ghost sighting in the reportedly-haunted structure.

Liollio Architecture submitted the request for the board to review the proposed changes.

