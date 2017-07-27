Quantcast

One taken to hospital in single-car accident McClellanville

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District
MCCLELLANVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

The Charleston County Sheriff's Department cleared the scene of a car accident in McClellanville.

The accident happened on Highway 45 near Turner Sullivan Road at around 1 a.m.

According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District, one person was trapped in the vehicle and has been taken to an area hospital by medical helicopter.

