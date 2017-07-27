Police on the scene of overturned truck in Mount Pleasant

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is on the scene of an overturned truck on Wando Park Blvd.

Police arrived on the scene at 7:25 a.m.

According to Mount Pleasant police, one lane is blocked and they are waiting on a second tow truck.

No injuries were reported on Wando Park Blvd. where a truck overturned. 1 lane is blocked as we wait on a 2nd tow truck. #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/0clj6wxIp3 — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) July 27, 2017

No injuries have been reported.

