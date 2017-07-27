Quantcast

Police on the scene of overturned truck in Mount Pleasant

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is on the scene of an overturned truck on Wando Park Blvd. 

Police arrived on the scene at 7:25 a.m.

According to Mount Pleasant police, one lane is blocked and they are waiting on a second tow truck.

No injuries have been reported.

