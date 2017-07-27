Authorities on scene of attempted break-in at Ladson gun store

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is on the scene of an attempted break-in at a gun store in Ladson

According to Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson suspects attempted to break into Allied Arms on Highway 78 and College Park Road.

Deputies on scene report none of the suspects were able to enter the business, although substantial damage was dealt in the attempt.

The store owner, along with ATF to confirm that all the weapons are accounted for.

This is a developing story.

