Colleton County deputy escapes gunfire in shooting incident

A Colleton County deputy escaped injury after shots were fired at her late Wednesday, authorities say.More >>
A Colleton County deputy escaped injury after shots were fired at her late Wednesday, authorities say.More >>
The State Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating a West Ashley assisted living facility where a resident went missing.More >>
The State Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating a West Ashley assisted living facility where a resident went missing.More >>
Two members of the Charleston County School District are holding a news conference Wednesday morning.More >>
Two members of the Charleston County School District are holding a news conference Wednesday morning.More >>
A second fence has been added to a retention pond on a Charleston County School property which was the site of a near drowning this year, according to a district spokesman.More >>
A second fence has been added to a retention pond on a Charleston County School property which was the site of a near drowning this year, according to a district spokesman.More >>
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and ExplosivesMore >>
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and ExplosivesMore >>