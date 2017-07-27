Colleton County deputy escapes gunfire in shooting incident

A Colleton County deputy escaped injury after shots were fired at her late Wednesday, authorities say.

A spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division says the two assailants got away after the shooting.

SLED spokesman Thom Berry says the shooting happened in the area of Charleston Highway and Smoak Road.

Authorities have not said what led to the shots being fired. Descriptions of the two assailants have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

