Colleton County deputy escapes injury after being shot at multiple times

A Colleton County deputy escaped injury after multiple shots were fired at her late Wednesday, authorities say.

The incident happened Wednesday at approximately 11:41 p.m. while the deputy and her K-9 partner were on patrol in the area of Charleston Highway and Smoak Road in Walterboro, Colleton County Sheriff's Lt. Tyger Benton said.

The patrol vehicle was struck by bullets and disabled, but neither the deputy nor here K-9 partner was injured, he said.

The vehicle from which the shots were fired sped off.

The deputy did not discharge her firearm, Benton said.

Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigate because the shooting involved a deputy.

Authorities have not said what led to the shots being fired. Descriptions of the assailants have not yet been released.

