Old Time Potter hiring Monday, Tuesday

Old Time Pottery is opening a new location in North Charleston, and looking to fill all positions.

Qualified candidates could be hired on the spot and start working immediately in anticipation of the opening.

Benefits include competitive wages, dental/vision,

401k, vacation, and holiday pay. The store is hosting hiring events Monday and Tuesday. Times and locations are listed below. Applicants must be at least 18 years old to apply.



Monday and Tuesday

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Apply in person at:

Hampton Inn

5020 Montague Ave

North Charleston



More information is available at oldtimepottery.com, then click on "careers" at the bottom.

