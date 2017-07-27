Quantcast

Complete Cleaning holding hiring event Monday - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Complete Cleaning holding hiring event Monday

Source: Pixabay Source: Pixabay
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A janitorial company has several jobs available.

Complete Cleaning Services needs to fill openings for janitors, cleaners and cleaning supervisors. 

Complete Cleaning Services 
Monday, 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
SC Works Charleston
1930 Hanahan Road, Suite 200
North Charleston

Interested candidates will find more information by going to www.scworks.org and reviewing job orders 730847 and 731015.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly