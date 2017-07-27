Complete Cleaning holding hiring event Monday

A janitorial company has several jobs available.

Complete Cleaning Services needs to fill openings for janitors, cleaners and cleaning supervisors.



Complete Cleaning Services

Monday, 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

SC Works Charleston

1930 Hanahan Road, Suite 200

North Charleston

Interested candidates will find more information by going to www.scworks.org and reviewing job orders 730847 and 731015.

