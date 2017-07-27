Quantcast

TBC tire company hiring Tuesday - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

TBC tire company hiring Tuesday

Source: Pixabay Source: Pixabay
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

A tire marketing company in Summerville is hosting a hiring event.

TBC Corporation is looking for candidates to fill three types of positions.  The hiring event is Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company is located at 400 Trade Zone in Summerville.

Pay rate and details about each position is listed below.  

Position: Material Handler - $11.50 per hour
Loader/Unloader
1st Shift  6 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Position: Material Handler - $12.50 per hour
Order Picker/Stocker
2nd Shift 3 p.m. - Midnight 
Plus $1 shift differential

Position: Maintenance Technician - $13.50 per hour
2nd shift 3 p.m. - Midnight
Must be able to lift at least 60lbs
Minimum 40 hours per week

Benefits include medical, vision, and dental.  

More information is available at www.scworks.org. Interested candidates may review job orders 712117, 721812, and 721814.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly