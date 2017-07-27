TBC tire company hiring Tuesday

A tire marketing company in Summerville is hosting a hiring event.

TBC Corporation is looking for candidates to fill three types of positions. The hiring event is Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company is located at 400 Trade Zone in Summerville.

Pay rate and details about each position is listed below.

Position: Material Handler - $11.50 per hour

Loader/Unloader

1st Shift 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Position: Material Handler - $12.50 per hour

Order Picker/Stocker

2nd Shift 3 p.m. - Midnight

Plus $1 shift differential

Position: Maintenance Technician - $13.50 per hour

2nd shift 3 p.m. - Midnight

Must be able to lift at least 60lbs

Minimum 40 hours per week

Benefits include medical, vision, and dental.

More information is available at www.scworks.org. Interested candidates may review job orders 712117, 721812, and 721814.

