5 Around Town: Paddle races, Gullah-Geechee Famlee Day & Date Night at the Battery

Showers may spoil the last weekend in July, but here's a rundown of events scheduled around town.

Palmetto Paddle

Paddlers hit the water of the Ashley River Saturday morning for the 2nd annual Palmetto Paddle.

The Charleston Paddle Club hosts the event at Brittlebank Park beginning at 8 a.m. It includes an eight-mile elite course to the Battery starting at 8:30 a.m. and a three-mile fun course on the Ashley River at 9 a.m. All types of paddle craft can be used, with a maximum of eight paddlers. This includes kayaks, outrigger canoes, standup paddleboards, row boats and more.

Check-in begins Saturday at 7 a.m. in Brittlebank Park with a race meeting for all paddlers at 8 a.m. Food and music will be available during the races and an award ceremony starting at 11:30 a.m. For more information on the race and the Charleston Paddle Club, click here.

Gullah-Geechee Famlee Day

Celebrate and learn more about Gullah-Geechee culture and history at the 3rd annual Famlee Day at Mosquito Beach.

The free event is Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. at the Island Breeze Multipurpose Center. In addition to learning about the historical significance of the area, the event will also include Gullah-Geechee items and food for sale, activities for children, and music by DJ Sporty. Click here for more information.

Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series

The Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series is in the home stretch with the fourth of five races this weekend.

The triathlon series continues at James Island County Park with a 600-yard swim, a 12-mile bike ride, and a 5K run. Contestants can register in the Men's or Women's Open/Elite divisions, age group or Masters divisions, or Clydesdale and Athena divisions. The series championship race will be Aug. 13.

Registration is $54 for this weekend's race. Registration is open online until Thursday at 11:59 p.m. On-site registration will be open Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 6 to 7 a.m. The race begins at 7:15 a.m. For more information, click here.

Special Needs Swim Night

Splash Zone at James Island County Park will keep the gates open late Saturday for a special night for special needs customers.

Special Needs Swim Night is for people with special needs, their families, caregivers, and friends. They will have the park to themselves from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Admission to Special Needs Swim Night is $7 and a paid chaperone is required for all participants. For more information and to purchase tickets online, click here.

Battery Date Night

Charleston Battery fans are encouraged to make Saturday a Date Night.

The club is offering a buy one, get one ticket deal for the Saturday match against Orlando City B. The special is only available if you purchase tickets in advance. Fans can also stop by the Hendrick LEXUS bag station to grab a custom-made drawstring bags. A pre-game DJ and break dancers will also perform so fans are encouraged to come early.

The gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the match begins at 7. For more information on the Battery and to buy tickets, click here.

