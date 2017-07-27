FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Several lanes of Folly Rd. remain closed after fatal accident

All but one lane of Folly Road remains closed after a deadly two-car collision Thursday afternoon.

All southbound lanes of Folly Road from George Griffith to Fort Johnson are closed to traffic and one northbound lane at the scene is closed as well, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Southbound motorists can avoid the accident by taking George Griffith to Riverland and Riverland to Fort Johnson, Francis said.

Charleston Police and Fire, Charleston County EMS and James Island Fire have all responded to an accident in the 1200 block, dispatchers say. The call came in at 12:32 p.m., they say.

Charleston Police are investigating the crash, Francis said.

SUV flipped on Folly Rd. Long backup on the way to Folly Beach. Debris spread across the road. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/KRgLoMpS7T — Kyle Jordan (@KyleLive5) July 27, 2017

Witnesses say one vehicle is overturned.

BEST WAY AROUND: Take Riverland Dr. to get to Folly Rd from Maybank Hwy. #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/flMOvvBPYT — Danielle Prinz (@DanielleLive5) July 27, 2017

There is no word on injuries, but tires and other debris are in the roadway causing a backup for motorists headed toward Folly Beach.

