FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Authorities respond to Folly Road accident

First responders are on the scene of a crash involving an overturned vehicle on Folly Road.

Charleston Police and Fire, Charleston County EMS and James Island Fire have all responded to an accident in the 1200 block, dispatchers say.

The call came in at 12:32 p.m., they say.

Witnesses say one vehicle is overturned.

SUV flipped on Folly Rd. Long backup on the way to Folly Beach. Debris spread across the road. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/KRgLoMpS7T — Kyle Jordan (@KyleLive5) July 27, 2017

There is no word on injuries, but tires and other debris are in the roadway causing a backup for motorists headed toward Folly Beach.

