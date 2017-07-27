Folly Road re-opened after fatal car accident

Authorities say Folly Road has been re-opened following a deadly two-car collision Thursday afternoon.

Charleston Police and Fire, Charleston County EMS and James Island Fire responded to an accident in the 1200 block, dispatchers say.

Crews had shut down Folly Road from George Griffith to Fort Johnson all of which have since been re-opened.

The call came in at 12:32 p.m., they say.

Charleston Police are investigating the crash, said Charles Francis with Charleston Police.

SUV flipped on Folly Rd. Long backup on the way to Folly Beach. Debris spread across the road. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/KRgLoMpS7T — Kyle Jordan (@KyleLive5) July 27, 2017

Witnesses say one vehicle was overturned.

BEST WAY AROUND: Take Riverland Dr. to get to Folly Rd from Maybank Hwy. #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/flMOvvBPYT — Danielle Prinz (@DanielleLive5) July 27, 2017

There is no word on injuries, but tires and other debris are in the roadway causing a backup for motorists headed toward Folly Beach.

