Coroner identifies 11-year-old who drowned in Stono River

The Charleston County Coroner's Office released the identity of the child whose body was recovered in the Stono River Monday.

Khandi Corona Whitley, 11, of Washington, North Carolina, died Sunday night, Deputy Coroner Kelly Kraus said.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Marine Patrol recovered Whitley's body at approximately 12:45 p.m. Monday after an extensive search by multiple agencies.

St. John's Fire Marshal Ryan Kunitzer said the body was discovered just north of the Limehouse Bridge.

Multiple agencies responded at approximately 8:15 p.m. Sunday to a report of a possible distressed swimmer in the Stono River near the Limehouse Bridge and Boat Landing, Kunitzer said.

He said the girl was reportedly swimming near popular Stono River sandbar when she was overcome by the river's current.

