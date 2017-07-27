Charleston County School District Board member arrested for bad checks

Investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office have announced the arrest of a Charleston County School District Board member for bad checks.

Deputies say they have arrested Kevin Hollinshead on two outstanding arrest warrants for violation of South Carolina Check Law.

According to the sheriff's office, Hollinshead turned himself into authorities after finding out about the active warrants.

"He was transported and lodged into the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center, and taken before a Central Bond Hearing Judge, " CCSO officials said.

According to the warrants, the charges stem from two incidents in 2016.

Court records state on June 30, 2016, Hollinshead wrote a check in the amount of $95 to Pro Tech. The check was deposited and within 10 days was returned from the bank due to insufficient funds.

Then on Sept. 9, 2016, authorities say Hollinshead wrote a $240 check to Marvin's meat. That check was also returned from the bank due to insufficient funds.

The affidavits state a certified letter was mailed to Hollinshead, but there has been no response, and restitution has not been made.

On Wednesday, Hollinshead and Michael Miller held a press conference calling for a judge to issue a ruling on the controversy over pay raises the board voted for itself.

That vote gave CCSD Board members a raise of $14,428 per year.

The board also voted to give constituent board members a pay increase of more than $7,000 a year.

The raises were to become effective immediately, but Hollinshead said Wednesday the raise had not been implemented yet.

