CCSD to hold special meeting to address a pay increase

Investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office have announced the arrest of a Charleston County School District Board member.More >>
Investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office have announced the arrest of a Charleston County School District Board member.More >>
The Charleston County School District Board will hold a special meeting Thursday afternoon to address a controversial pay raise voted on by members earlier this month.More >>
The Charleston County School District Board will hold a special meeting Thursday afternoon to address a controversial pay raise voted on by members earlier this month.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is holding a 5 p.m. news conference to discuss a series of recent robberies and alleged kidnappings at several student apartment complexes.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is holding a 5 p.m. news conference to discuss a series of recent robberies and alleged kidnappings at several student apartment complexes.More >>
All but one lane of Folly Road remains closed after a deadly two-car collision Thursday afternoon.More >>
All but one lane of Folly Road remains closed after a deadly two-car collision Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office released the identity of the child whose body was recovered in the Stono River Monday.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office released the identity of the child whose body was recovered in the Stono River Monday.More >>