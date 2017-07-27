Some Lowcountry school districts scrambling to fill teaching positions

Some Lowcountry school districts are scrambling to fill teaching positions.More >>
Some Lowcountry school districts are scrambling to fill teaching positions.More >>
By the end of next week City of Charleston officials hope to release a safety and emergency plan for August’s solar eclipse, according to a city director.More >>
By the end of next week City of Charleston officials hope to release a safety and emergency plan for August’s solar eclipse, according to a city director.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office have announced the arrest of a Charleston County School District Board member.More >>
Investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office have announced the arrest of a Charleston County School District Board member.More >>
An assisted living facility where a resident went missing failed to immediately report a previous, similar incident involving another resident, officials say.More >>
An assisted living facility where a resident went missing failed to immediately report a previous, similar incident involving another resident, officials say.More >>