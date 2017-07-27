Charleston woman escaped kidnappers in Columbia by rolling out of moving car

A Charleston woman was the target of a kidnapping reported late Tuesday night at an off campus apartment complex in Columbia.More >>
A Charleston woman was the target of a kidnapping reported late Tuesday night at an off campus apartment complex in Columbia.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
The Charleston County School District Board will hold a special meeting Thursday afternoon to address a controversial pay raise voted on by members earlier this month.More >>
The Charleston County School District Board will hold a special meeting Thursday afternoon to address a controversial pay raise voted on by members earlier this month.More >>
Investigators have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of taking video of someone taking a shower at a Mount Pleasant gym.More >>
Investigators have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of taking video of someone taking a shower at a Mount Pleasant gym.More >>
Authorities say Folly Road has been re-opened following a deadly two-car collision Thursday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say Folly Road has been re-opened following a deadly two-car collision Thursday afternoon.More >>