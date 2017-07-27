Charleston woman escaped kidnappers in Columbia by rolling out of moving car

Jordan spoke about her ordeal Thursday at the Richland County Sheriff's Office in Columbia. (Source: WIS)

A Charleston woman was the target of a kidnapping reported Wednesday at an off campus apartment complex in Columbia.

The 20-year-old, who Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott identified only as Jordan, said it happened when one of three men pointed a gun at her head as she returned to her apartment after work.

She said two of the three forced her to drive to an ATM to withdraw money.

"I was running through options in my mind: Can I crash the car? Can I try to veer off the side of the road? Can I run? What can I do?" she said. "Basically I came to the realization I have to put as much distance in between them and myself as possible."

Jordan said the kidnappers couldn't drive a stick shift, and she was lucky she was the driver.

She said there was talk they would sexually assault her, so she threw the car into neutral and rolled out of the car, and flagged down help.

Richland County authorities believe her abduction may be related to multiple attacks, WIS-TV reported.

Deputies there say two suspects, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old in the crimes are in custody.

