Man accused of capturing video of guest taking shower at Mt. Pleasant gym

Investigators have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of capturing video of someone taking a shower at a Mount Pleasant gym.

John Hiott of Round O was charged on Wednesday with eavesdropping/peeping.

His arrest stems from an incident at Planet Fitness on 601 Belle Station Blvd. on July 21.

An employee said as he was cleaning the men's locker room he noticed a hand holding a cellphone sticking out a shower separator into a neighboring shower that was occupied.

A report states the employee then asked the suspect to step out of the shower and leave the business.

The employee said the suspect complied with the request without asking for a reason.

According to police, the employee also asked the suspect to delete the videos that he recorded in the shower from his cell phone.

The employee reported he saw the suspect delete four videos from the cell phone.

The employee also asked for the suspect's name before he left.

The employee said the suspect did provide a name, but when he checked the name in the system it belonged to another guest who had not been to the gym for some time.

