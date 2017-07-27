DHEC: Assisted living facility where resident went missing had previous, similar incident

An assisted living facility where a resident went missing failed to immediately report a previous, similar incident involving another resident, officials say.

John Haddon, an Alzheimer's patient, managed to leave Ashley River Plantation Assisted Living last Sunday night. A Charleston Police officer found Haddon unharmed in downtown Charleston early Monday morning.

According to documents obtained from DHEC, another resident walked away from Ashley River Plantation in April.

The report states the resident left unsupervised and without notifying anybody. The documents state a nearby neighbor saw the resident leave and that the resident had been seen in the area of Magwood Road.

DHEC said Ashley River Plantation officials determined in February that the resident was a moderate risk to leave the facility. The state agency said the facility did not immediately notify law enforcement that the resident had left.

According to the report, Ashley River Plantation officials were required to report the resident was missing within 24 hours of the incident and failed to do so.

DHEC also says the facility was required to submit the results of its investigation within five days and failed to do so.

According to the report, Ashley River Plantation took corrective and preventative action. The documents state the resident still resides at Ashley River Plantation.

