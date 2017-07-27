14-year-old arrested for North Charleston murder

Investigators say a 14-year-old has been arrested for a North Charleston murder.

The North Charleston Police Department said the teen, accompanied by his attorney, surrendered to officers Thursday evening in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Knowledge Sumpter.

He is being detained at the DJJ on a charge of murder.

The teen is the second suspect arrested for the July 20 murder. Police have already arrested Deangelo Montrell Haynes Jr. who is also charged with murder.

On July 20, officers responded to the 2600 block of Harvey Avenue to a report of a possible body in a yard.

Police discovered a deceased man who was shot.

According to a report, the victim was wearing socks, no shoes, jeans that were down past his knees, boxer shorts and no shirt.

NCPD officials say a canvas of the area was conducted where shell casings, blood and a pair of black shoes were located in the area of another home down the street.

