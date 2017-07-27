Quantcast

Teen being charged as an adult in Lowcountry murder - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Copy-Teen being charged as an adult in Lowcountry murder; 2nd teen identified as suspect

(Source: AP Stock Graphic) (Source: AP Stock Graphic)
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston police officials say a 16-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in a North Charleston murder. 

Investigators identified the suspect on Tuesday as Deangelo Montrell Haynes Jr. who was charged with the murder of 17-year-old Knowledge Sumpter. 

In addition, police say a 14-year-old juvenile has also been identified as a suspect in the incident. 

Police are continuing the investigation. 

Haynes was arrested Monday afternoon.  

According to Pryor, detectives were able to identify the teen as a suspect from information obtained during the investigation which is continuing. 

On July 21, officers responded to the 2600 block of Harvey Avenue to a report of a possible body in a yard.

Police discovered a deceased man who was shot. 

According to a report, the victim was wearing socks, no shoes, jeans that were down past his knees, boxer shorts and no shirt. 

NCPD officials say a canvas of the area was conducted where shell casings, blood and a pair of black shoes were located in the area of another home down the street. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly