Quantcast

Authorities investigating after car chase in North Charleston - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Authorities investigating after car chase in North Charleston

Source: AP Source: AP
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities are investigating following a car chase in North Charleston Thursday night. 

According to emergency officials, the incident ended in the area of Montague and Rivers avenue and involved a car running into a tree. 

North Charleston police and Highway Patrol were spotted working the scene.

We've reached out to police for more information. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly